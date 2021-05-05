Austin Scarboro and Andrew Nickles tallied a pair of goals Wednesday as Dixie’s varsity boys soccer team picked up a 6-0 win over Lewisville in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Luke Morales also scored a goal but made his mark with his passes, racking up three assists.
Alex Hershberger tallied four saves in the win.
Dixie will travel Friday to face Ridge Spring-Monetta in the second round.
VARSITY BASEBALLNinety Six 26,
Greenville Tech Charter 0The Wildcats scored 14 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second for the blowout victory in three innings.
Ten players recorded hits for Ninety Six.
Evan Adams led the team with four RBIs. Alan Michael Shay had a team-best three hits.