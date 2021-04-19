Dixie’s varsity boys soccer team defeated Brashier Middle College 2-1 Monday night.
Alessio Giamariano scored both goals for the Hornets. Luke Morales and Andrew Nickles added assists. Alex Hershberger recorded 10 saves.
Dixie improved to 7-8.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGHS eighth, EHS 22nd
at Hurricane InvitationalGreenwood is tied for eighth place with a score of 335 and Emerald is in 22nd with a score of 390 after the first day of the Hurricane Invitational at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley.
Dorman is in first place after shooting 292.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS GOLFGreenwood 178, JL Mann 187The Eagles closed their season with their best round of the year, which resulted in a victory over JL Mann.
The team was led by sophomore Dylan Johnson and eighth-grader Connor Hudson with rounds of 42. Also competing for the Eagles were Jaelan Fisher (43), Joseph Piontek (51), Gabe Buchanan (57) and Gray McCrea (61).
Greenwood finished the season with a record of 3-1.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCERCambridge Academy 5, Spartanburg Christian 1Panos Migdalas scored three goals and added two assists. Adam Knox scored two goals. Richie Pinckney and Noah Harvley both had one assist.
COLLEGE BASEBALLGeorgia Southwestern 8, Lander 6Lander fell to Georgia Southwestern late in the third game of the series between the two teams.