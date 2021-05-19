Dixie’s varsity baseball team defeated Lewisville 10-2 Wednesday night to advance to the Class 1A District 2 Upper State championship.
The Hornets overcame an early 2-1 deficit and scored nine unanswered runs to pull away. Caleb Simpson hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning.
Dixie will travel Friday to face Whitmire in the district championship. The Hornets will need two wins against their region foe to win the district. They are eliminated from the playoffs with a loss.
TUESDAYVARSITY BOYS GOLF Abbeville fourth, Ninety Six seventh, GHS 10thAbbeville finished fourth with a team score of 657 and Ninety Six placed seventh after posting a 724 team score in the Class 2A state championship.
Individually, Ninety Six’s Christian Davidson and Abbeville’s DJ Freese finished tied for sixth after both players carded a 150.
Christ Church won the state championship with a team score of 569.
In the Class 4A state championship, Greenwood finished 10th with a team score of 684