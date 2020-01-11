FLORENCE — The Lander women’s basketball team forced 32 turnovers and got season high point totals from Tabitha Dailey and Makaila Cange as the Bearcats knocked off Francis Marion, 82-67, on Saturday afternoon.
Neither team led by more than four until the 1:31 mark of the second quarter, when a Sarah Crews jumper ignited a 6-0 run to end the half for Lander (10-3, 5-0 PBC) and give the Bearcats a 34-25 lead at the intermission. After Francis Marion (5-6, 1-4) trimmed the deficit to eight early in the third period, Lander embarked on a game-changing 14-3 tear, highlighted by seven points from Jessica Harris.
Dailey finished with a game-high 27 points while also collecting nine rebounds. Harris netted 19, going 8-for-12 from the free-throw line. Cange had her finest outing as a Bearcat, tallying 17 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes, all career highs.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLander 100, Francis Marion 80FLORENCE — The Lander men’s basketball team would score a season-high in points to defeat Francis Marion, 100-80, Saturday afternoon inside the Smith University Center.
The Bearcats move to 10-3 (4-1 PBC) with the win, while the Patriots drop to 3-9 (2-3 PBC).
Tyler Brevard led the Bearcats with 21 points as he shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 3 shooting from long range. He also added three rebounds and four assists.
FRIDAY
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLNinety Six 35, Fox Creek 25Ninety Six opened region play with a win. Tyra Sullivan and Jada Newson combined for 25 points.
Scorers — NS: Haylee Hill 2, Tyra Sullivan 14, Jada Newson 11, Gracie Lollis 5, Tori Barr 3.
Record: Ninety Six 3-6 overall (1-0 Region 2-2A)
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLFox Creek 63, Ninety Six 55Fox Creek defeated Ninety Six in the Wildcats’ region opener.