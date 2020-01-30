Cambridge Academy defeated Anderson Christian, 42-38, in the team’s final region game. Lindsey Lee had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Lydia Rooney had 10 points and seven rebounds. Faith Harvley had seven points and nine rebounds. Jillian Mapes had seven points, Jordan Mapes had three points and Erin Massey had two points.
WEDNESDAYVARSITY WRESTLINGEmerald 56, Mid-Carolina 30Emerald’s wrestling team defeated Mid-Carolina Wednesday night to finish third in Region 3-3A.
The Vikings will face Chester next Saturday, Feb. 8, in the first round of the dual playoffs. The team’s record is 11-6.