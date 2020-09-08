Cambridge Academy’s varsity volleyball team defeated Greenwood Christian in four sets Tuesday night, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21.
For Cambridge, Jordan Mapes had six kills, two blocks, 15 digs and six aces. Lindsey Lee had six kills, five blocks, 19 digs and one ace. Faith Harvley had nine kills, nine blocks and three digs. Nora Jones had four digs. Lily Rudd had one kill and 16 digs. Reagan Myers had two kills, one block, one dig and five aces. Jillian Mapes had one kill, 21 assists, one block, nine digs and four aces.
Cambridge Academy improved to 4-2 this season and 2-1 in its region. The Cougars will travel Thursday to Laurens Academy.
VARSITY GIRLS GOLFGreenwood 199,
T.L. Hanna 204Greenwood defeated T.L. Hanna in a non-region match at The Links at Stoney Point.
Clair Lewis led the Eagles, shooting 42. Kathryn Taylor shot a 48, Ella Brown scored a 52 and Rachel Holder shot a 57. Maddison Jones and Evie Craigo also competed for the Eagles.
Greenwood improved to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles resume region play today against Eastside at The Links at Stoney Point.