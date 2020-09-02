Cambridge defeats Anderson ChristianCambridge Academy’s volleyball team defeated Anderson Christian in straight sets Tuesday, 25-8, 25-11, 25-17. Faith Harvley led the Cougars with five kills. Lindsey Lee had a team-high seven aces. Jillian Mapes recorded 10 assists and five aces.
The Cougars improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Next: 5:30 p.m. today, Wardlaw Academy at Cambridge Academy
VARSITY GIRLS TENNISEmerald 5, Broome 2Emerald won its opening match of the season against Broome.
Sarah Darah, Mary Grace Morrow, Annabelle Sosby, Abby Johnson, Summer Karle and Maddi Coxie all won matches for the Vikings.