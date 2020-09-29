Cambridge Academy defeated Anderson Christian in three sets, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15, Tuesday night.
For Cambridge, Jordan Mapes had six kills, seven assists, five digs and three aces. Jillian Mapes had six kills 15 assists, seven digs and six aces. Lindsey Lee had one kill and one dig. Reagan Myers had five kills, one assist, two blocks, four digs and six aces. Lily Rudd had four digs. Nora Jones had four kills, one assist, five digs and five aces. Virginia Glenn Donaghy had one kill and one dig. Harlin Mason had two kills and one dig. Katelynn Rash had one kill, three digs and one ace.
Cambridge improved to 4-2 in its region and 7-3 this season. The Cougars will face Laurens Academy Monday at home.
MONDAYVARSITY GIRLS GOLFEmerald 205,
Chapman 208Emerald defeated Chapman by three strokes in a region match Monday.
Caroline Whitt and Anna Keunzer shot the lowest scores for Emerald.
Greenville 178,
Greenwood 206Greenwood dropped a region match against Greenville Monday.
Clair Lewis led the Eagles, shooting 41. Rachel Holder shot 48, Ella Brown shot 53, Kathryn Taylor shot 63, Maddi Jones shot 63 and Evie Craigo shot 66.
The Eagles will face Eastside today at The Links at Stoney Point.