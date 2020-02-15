Cambridge Academy’s middle school girls basketball team defeated Richard Winn Academy in Saturday’s SCISA Region 2-1A championship.
The Cougars went 15-0 this season and won the region title for the second consecutive year.
VARSITY WRESTLING
GCS places 5 at state Greenwood Christian had five wrestlers place at the SCISA individual state championship.
Cale Mack won the 160-pound weight class. Luke Ergle (220) and heavyweight Will Moore finished in second place in their respective weight classes. Blaine Shirley (132) and Peyton Moore (145) finished in third.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNorth Georgia 70, Lander 53No. 21-ranked Lander suffered a 70-53 road loss to No. 15 North Georgia on Saturday.
Lander (20-4, 15-1 PBC), which saw its 16-game winning streak snapped, holds a one-game lead over the Nighthawks (21-3, 14-2 PBC) in the Peach Belt Conference standings with four games remaining.
Quin’De’Ja Hamilton led the Bearcats with 13 points, one of two Bearcats to finish the game in double figures. Aniaya Jester notched 11 points for Lander.
North Georgia used a 13-3 run in the opening five minutes of the second quarter to build a lead it would not relinquish. The Bearcats finished 2 of 17 from beyond the arc, with both made threes coming from Hamilton.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLNorth Georgia 85, Lander 77Lander faltered late in its loss to North Georgia.
The Bearcats led 65-63 with 6:42 remaining, but the Nighthawks went on a 22-12 run to close the game out.
Sidney Robinson led the Bearcats with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting and added nine assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.
Lander got off to a strong start and took a 48-35 lead into the break but could not protect its lead in the second half.
KJ Jenkins came off the bench and led the Nighthawks with 23 points while Zach Brown added 15 points off the bench as well.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLander 6, Claflin 4Lander held off a late rally from Claflin to earn a win at Historic Mirmow Field. With the victory, the Bearcats won their first PBC series of the season.
Evan Harold hit his fifth homer of the year to give the Bearcats the early 1-0 lead in the second. Claflin answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half to take the lead.
The Panthers added another run in the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth, Harold responded with his second home run of the game to make it a one-run deficit. In the seventh, Roury Glanton delivered a two-out RBI single to tie the game.
Lander’s Mason Streater broke the tie in the eighth with a line drive into right-center field.
COLLEGE SOFTBALLLander 13, Belmont Abbey 5
Carson-Newman 10, Lander 1Lander bounced back from its first loss of the season to earn a 13-5 win over Belmont Abbey and go 1-1 on day two of the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational.
Lander dropped its first game of the day to Carson-Newman, as the Eagles scored in all five innings to notch a 10-1 win over the Bearcats. Lander then trailed Belmont Abbey 5-2 after two innings before storming back to score 11 unanswered runs.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSELander 18, Lees-McRae 8Lander scored a season high in goals in its rout of Lees-McRae at Van Taylor Stadium. It was the first ever home win in program history.
The Bearcats (3-1, 0-1 GLVC) led wire to wire in the victory, getting goals from ten different players. Lander was led by a seven-point effort from freshman Carson Theriault (three goals, four assists) and a five-point game from Eli Copeland (one goal, four assists).
Lander came out strong, scoring eight goals in the first quarter to build an early 8-1 lead. The Bearcats took a commanding 11-goal lead into halftime to put the game out of reach.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSEMars Hill 13, Lander 9Lander held even with Mars Hill at halftime, but a tough second half upended the Bearcats’ hopes for a third consecutive victory.
Lander (2-1) used a pair of goals from Alyssa Suchan to break a 3-3 deadlock with over eight minutes left in the first half, but the Lions (2-2) answered with two goals of their own to even the scoring heading to intermission.
Kasey Bronco and Suchan found the back of the net early in the second half to give Lander a 7-5 lead, but Mars Hill erupted on a 7-0 run over a six-minute stretch that put the match out of reach. Emmy Peterson and Suchan led the offense with three goals each. Peterson also tallied two assists in the match.
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBYLander goes 1-3 at invitationalAfter opening the Furman U Invitational 7s with a 26-14 loss to the hosting Paladins, the Bearcats responded with a win over South Carolina, securing a 17-15 victory on the final play of the match.
Several missed opportunites cost Lander in its ensuing match with North Carolina before the team ended the day with a two-point loss to Georgia.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNISLander 6, Converse 1
Lander 4, Lenoir-Rhyne 3Lander defeated Converse and Lenoir-Rhyne, bringing the team’s record to 2-2.
In the first match of the day, the Bearcats took on Converse and earned the 6-1 victory. The Bearcats won two out of the three doubles matches, and the team won five matches in singles play to clinch the match over the Valkyries.
At the start of a 4-3 win over Lenoir-Rhyne, Lander took the doubles point with two victories. The duo of Polina Radchenko and Eduarda Ferreira defeated Gemma Southwick and Diana Babinets 6-2, while Lindsey Wiggins and Kylee Ramsey were victorious in their match against Evelin Menyhart and Ally Garofoli 7-5.
In singles play, the Bearcats won four out of the six matches to clinch the win.