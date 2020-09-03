Cambridge middle defeats Wardlaw
Cambridge Academy’s middle school football team defeated Wardlaw Academy 22-6 on Thursday.
Landen Vahjen ran for a team-high 176 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded eight tackles on defense. Maddox Lee threw for 52 yards.
The Cougars improved to 2-0.
Next: 6 p.m. Thursday, Cambridge Academy at Laurens Academy
VARSITY VOLLEYBALLWardlaw Academy 3, Cambridge Academy 2After dropping the first two sets, Cambridge won the third set, 25-21, and the fourth set, 25-15, before losing the final set to Wardlaw.
Faith Harvley and Lindsey Lee each had 11 kills. Jillian Mapes recorded 30 assists.
The Cougars fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.
Next: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood Christian at Cambridge Academy
WEDNESDAYVARSITY GIRLS GOLFGreenwood 184,
Greenville 193Clair Lewis shot a team-best 42. Kathryn Taylor carded a career-best 44. Rachel Holder shot a 45 and Ella Brown recorded a 53.
Next: Tuesday, T.L. Hanna vs. Greenwood at The Links at Stoney Point
MONDAYVARSITY GIRLS GOLFEmerald 194,
Powdersville 242Emerald won its first match of the season against Powdersville. Caroline Whitt shot a team-best 45, followed by Anna Kuenzer and Caroline Ramsey each with scores of 48 and Randi Allen with a score of 53.