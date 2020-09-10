Cambridge Academy’s middle school football team defeated Laurens Academy 28-8 Thursday night.
Landen Vahjen scored one rushing touchdown and rushed for 110 yards. Tripp Bourne rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Maddox Lee threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Richie Pinckney. Pinckney scored another touchdown with a fumble recovery.
Cambridge moves on to face King Academy at home Thursday. The Cougars are 3-0 on the season.
WEDNESDAY
VARSITY GIRLS GOLF
Emerald 182, Ware Shoals 244
Emerald defeated Ware Shoals Wednesday. Caroline Whitt and Randi Allen tied for the lowest score for Emerald, shooting 43. Anna Kuenzer shot 47 and Caroline Ramsey shot 49. Emerald averaged 45.5.
Greenwood 185, Eastside 248
Greenwood earned a region win against Eastside at The Links at Stoney Point.
Clair Lewis led Greenwood with a season-best round of 40. Ella Brown also shot a season-best 49. Rachel Holder shot 46 and Kathryn Taylor shot 50.
Evie Craigo and Maddison Jones also competed for Greenwood.
Greenwood will host 17 teams from across the Upstate Monday in the Greenwood Invitational at The Links at Stoney Point.
VARSITY GIRLS TENNIS
Saluda 6, Eau Claire 0
Saluda improved to 3-0 with a win against Eau Claire.