Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls soccer team defeated Legacy Early College 3-0 on Friday.
Senior Lydia Rooney recorded a hat trick for the Cougars.
Next: 7 p.m. Monday, Cambridge Academy at Clinton.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERDixie 2, Clinton 1Dixie made a second-half comeback, as Jenkins Peeler and Marshall Dunn scored to earn the win.
Alex Hershberger made 10 saves in goal for Dixie.
The Hornets move on to face Laurens at home 7 p.m. Tuesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS SOCCERDixie 2, Clinton 1Dixie’s junior varsity team earned a win against Clinton Friday night.
Adrian Hershberger and Austin Scarboro scored for the Hornets. Jaren Byers had an assist.
Paul Hering made six saves in goal for the Hornets.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSELander 17, Davis & Elkins 4Lander allowed a season-low in goals in its win over Davis & Elkins. It was the third time this season that the Bearcats have scored 15 or more goals in a game.
Krew Conroy turned in his best game as a Bearcat, finishing with a career-best five points on two goals and three assists. Tyler Kralj posted a hat trick, while goalie Liam Mackay made 10 stops in the cage for his fourth win between the pipes this year.
Conroy opened up the scoring as the Bearcats rattled off four straight goals to take a 4-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter.
The Bearcats (4-2) got goals from Adam Tibbals and Coleman Plaisted in the second quarter to give Lander a 7-1 lead at halftime.
The Senators (0-6) went on a 2-1 run at the start of the third quarter to trim the deficit to 8-3. The Bearcats quickly answered and went on a 9-1 run to end the game.
Jake Watson turned in a stellar performance at the faceoff for the Bearcats, winning 18 of 25 to help the Lander offense get into a rhythm.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSEEmbry-Riddle 22, Lander 1DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Lander (3-5) lost its fifth match on the road.
Emmy Peterson netted Lander’s lone goal of the night, scoring with 19:12 left in the second half. Peterson has now scored in three consecutive matches and in seven of Lander’s eight contests this year.
Women’s college basketball
Harris, Dailey, Passmore named to All-PBC team
Lander women’s basketball had three players earn All-Peach Belt Conference recognition. Senior guard Jessica Harris was named to the All-PBC First Team for the second consecutive season, while senior forward Tabitha Dailey and freshman guard Zamiya Passmore were named to the All-PBC Second Team.
In addition, Passmore was named the PBC Freshman of the Year.
With her second All-PBC First Team honor, Harris is the fifth player in program history to earn All-Conference First Team honors in back-to-back seasons.
Passmore becomes the second player in Lander history to be named the PBC Freshman of the Year, and the first since Ciara Lyons earned the honor in 2009. Dailey has enjoyed her best season as a Bearcat, setting a school record with four PBC Player of the Week awards.
Men’s College BasketballBerrien, Moorer named all-PBCThe Lander men’s basketball team placed two players on the Peach Belt All-Conference men’s basketball squad for the first time in four years. Deon Berrien was named to the second team and DaJuan Moorer was named to the third team.
Berrien, a junior forward from Augusta, Georgia, averages 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while connecting on 47.1% of his field goals, including 41.9% from the 3-point line and 79.2% from the foul line.
Moorer, a junior forward from Pensacola, Florida, is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.4% from the field and 72.8% from the foul line.