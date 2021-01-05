Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team won against Laurens Academy Tuesday, 46-44. It was the Cougars’ first win against Laurens in many years.
Alex Cockrell led the Cougars with 16 points and six steals. Faith Harvley had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lindsey Lee scored seven points and had six rebounds.
Jillian Mapes had six points, four assists and three steals. Jordan Mapes had four points and four rebounds. Indya Southerland scored two points and added three steals.
Clinton 47, Ninety Six 29
Ninety Six fell to 6-1 overall with a loss to Clinton.
Jada Newson led the Wildcats with 14 points. Gracie Lollis added five points and Chaney Smith had six points. Gabby Hart and Iyanna Hart each had two points.
VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLLaurens Academy 57,
Cambridge Academy 38Cambridge Academy’s varsity boys basketball team fell to Laurens Academy Tuesday. The Cougars fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Maddox Lee led Cambridge with 14 points. Seth Massey added nine points and Jackson Calvert had seven points. Spence Hagood hauled four rebounds for the Cougars.
Cambridge will face Wardlaw Academy 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
JUNIOR VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 33,
Greenville 32Greenwood’s junior varsity team overcame a halftime deficit to beat Greenville. The Eagles defended a five-point lead during the final minute of play.
Khylek Williams and Rod Crawford each had nine points for Greenwood. Donovan Boyles scored seven, Josiah Jeffery had five points and Jordan Donald scored three points.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 with the win. They will face Laurens 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in an away game.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALLJET 25, Edgewood 18Edgewood Middle School’s boys basketball team fell to JET Tuesday night.
Edgewood will face JET at home on Thursday.