Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team fell to Newberry Academy, 42-25, in the region tournament Friday night.
Faith Harvley led the Cougars with 13 points and nine rebounds. Lindsey Lee added five points and nine rebounds. Lydia Rooney had two points, four rebounds and two steals. Jillian Mapes had two points.
Greenwood 74, Laurens 56Greenwood avenged an earlier loss to Laurens to end the season with a victory. The Eagles finished the year 10-14 overall and 4-10 in region play.
Scorers — G: Kendahl Spearman 23, Erianna Wardlaw 12, Sham Starks-Belcher 12, Hailey Chiles 9, Myra Patterson 8, Aniya Belcher 6, Sequoia Dansby 4.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLander 10, Claflin 6ORANGEBURG — The Lander baseball team used six runs in the seventh inning to down Claflin 10-6 and to earn their first Peach Belt Conference win on Friday evening at Historic Mirmow Field.
Lander moves to 6-3 on the year while Claflin falls to 2-6.
Starting pitcher Justin Walker earned his first win of the season on the mound with six innings, as he gave up three earned runs, six hits, one walk, and struck out eight. Claflin starting pitcher Makai Holloway was charged with the loss, as he yielded nine runs in 6 2/3 innings.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISNo. 6 Lander 7, Emmanuel 0Lander dropped just one set on its way to a sweep of Emmanuel.
The Bearcats (5-0) matched their best start since 2013.
Lander lost a total of four doubles games on its way to the first point of the match. Adam Elliget and Axel Cronje combined for a 6-1 win at the No. 1 position and Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro clinched the first point of the day with a 6-1 win at the No. 2 slot. The duo of Matthew De Groot and Jamieson Nathan also won 6-2 at the No. 3 position.
The Bearcats controlled singles play by winning in straight-sets at five of the six positions. Tommaso Rossin extended the Bearcat lead to 2-0 with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 6 and Elliget won 6-4, 6-2 at the top spot. Oshiro clinched the match at No. 5 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Tattevin battled to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win at No. 2, Nathan cruised late in a 7-6, 6-2 win at the No. 4 slot and Thomas De Negri ended the night with a 6-4, 7-6 win at No. 3.
THURSDAYJUNIOR VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 44, Laurens 29Greenwood’s junior varsity boys basketball team finished the season with a win against Laurens.
Donovan Boyles had 16 points for the Eagles. Kaleb Gilbert and Munchie Wilson each added six points and Karmelo Moates had five. Kendall Barr scored four points and Kalynious Norman had three. Deonte Tapp and Josh Martin each scored two points.
The Eagles finished the season 12-8 overall and 8-5 in region play.