Cambridge girls beat Wardlaw Academy
Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Wardlaw Academy 55-53 Tuesday night.
Jillian Mapes led the Cougars with 24 points and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Mapes also had six steals.
Lindsey Lee had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Faith Harvley had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Maps had three points. Erin Massey had three points and two steals.
VARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALLEmerald 63, Clinton 53Emerald ended a two game-losing streak with a road win over Clinton. Senior guard Shep Forrester scored a team-high 15 points. Senior guard Zacoyeis Elmore followed with 13.
The Vikings improved to 7-7 overall and 2-2 in Region 3-3A play.
Wardlaw Academy 82, Cambridge Academy 55Cambridge Academy’s varsity boys basketball team fell to Wardlaw Tuesday night.
Spence Hagood led the Cougars with 17 points. Jackson Calvert added 15 points and Seth Massey had nine points. Calvert hauled in 10 rebounds.