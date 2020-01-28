Cambridge Academy lost to Newberry Academy 52-36 Tuesday night as the team celebrated Senior Night.
Senior Lydia Rooney led the Cougars with 16 points and eight steals. Lindsey Lee had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jillian Mapes added five points, Jordan Mapes and Faith Harvley had two points each.
Mid-Carolina 73, Emerald 61Emerald lost a region game on the road to Mid-Carolina.
Lauren Livingston led the Vikings with 32 points. Amari Goodman scored nine, Ta’Kaira Watson and Asia Frazier had seven points apiece and Keonna Hankinson had six points.
Wade Hampton 33, Greenwood 21Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team fell to Wade Hampton on the road in a region loss.
Kendahl Spearman, Hailey Chiles and Shamiya Starks-Belcher had four points each. Erianna Wardlaw added three points for the Eagles. Sequoia Dansby, Aniya Belcher and Makayla Moore had two points each.