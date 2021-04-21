Cambridge Academy’s varsity boys golf team won the SCISA Region 2-1A championship on Tuesday.
Cambridge golfer Spence Hagood was the low round medalist with a 71.
Hagood and teammate Seth Massey were named to the All-Region team.
Tuesday’s region win earned the team a bid to the SCISA state golf tournament, which is Monday-Thursday at the General Hackler Course in Conway.
TUESDAYVARSITY SOFTBALLGray Collegiate 4,
Saluda 2The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Saluda.
Saluda couldn’t recover after allowing three runs in the first inning.
VARSITY BASEBALL Gray Collegiate 10, Saluda 0Saluda suffered its sixth consecutive loss.