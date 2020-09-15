Cambridge Academy's varsity volleyball team defeated Abbeville in three sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12.
Jordan Mapes had five kills and nine digs. Lindsey Lee had five kills, two blocks, eight digs and one ace. Faith Harvley had seven kills, four blocks and two digs. Nora Jones had one kill, one block and nine digs. Lily Rudd had one kill and 13 digs. Reagan Myers had four kills, one dig and seven aces. Jillian Mapes had four kills, 17 assists, 11 digs and one ace.
Cambridge improved to 2-1 in the region and 5-2 overall. The Cougars will face Newberry Academy at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Greenwood Christian 3, Laurens Academy 1
Greenwood Christian defeated Laurens Academy Tuesday night in four sets.
MONDAY
VARSITY GIRLS GOLF
Emerald finishes 4th, Greenwood 12th
Emerald finished fourth and Greenwood finished 12th in a tournament featuring 17 teams from around the Upstate at The Links at Stoney Point.
For Emerald, Caroline Whitt led the team, shooting 83.
Clair Lewis shot 82, Rachel Holder shot 96, Ella Brown shot 101 and Kathryn Taylor shot 112 for Greenwood.