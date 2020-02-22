Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team saw its season end with a 37-34 loss in the first round of the SCISA Class 1A state tournament. It was the first time since Cambridge’s high school reopened that the Cougars made the state tournament.
Lydia Rooney and Erin Massey each had 12 points for the Cougars. Lindsey Lee had four points. Jillian Mapes, Faith Harvley and Alex Cockrell each had two points.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNo. 23 Lander 81, Francis Marion 54No. 23 Lander got a combined 41 points from Zamiya Passmore and Jessica Harris and cruised to a Homecoming victory over Francis Marion in front of 1,102 fans Saturday afternoon at Horne Arena.
The Bearcats improved to 22-4 overall with the Senior Day victory while improving to 17-1 in the Peach Belt Conference.
Lander swept the season series from the Patriots, who fell to 12-12 overall and 8-10 in the league.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLLander 83, Francis Marion 76The Lander men’s basketball team used a 10-2 run to break a late tie and earn a Homecoming victory over Francis Marion in front of 1,527 fans Saturday afternoon at Horne Arena.
The Bearcats improved to 19-7 overall and 13-5 in the Peach Belt Conference.
Lander pulled into a third-place tie in the PBC with USC Aiken, which lost Saturday to Clayton State. UNC Pembroke leads the conference at 15-3, followed by Augusta (14-4), and USC Aiken and Lander.
COLLEGE BASEBALLAugusta 8, Lander 7The Lander baseball team scored five runs over the final two innings, but saw its rally come up just short in a PBC loss on Saturday afternoon at Stephen B. Dolny Stadium.
Lander falls to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in PBC play, while Augusta improves to 2-9 on the year and 1-4 against conference opponents.
The Jaguars struck early with two runs in the third inning. Ben Markiewicz and Mason Robertson would hit back to back sacrifice flies to take the lead. Mike Fitschen’s two-run home run to center field put the Bearcats on the board in the bottom of the third.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISNo. 21 Queens 4, No. 6 Lander 3The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team dropped a thrilling match at home to No. 21 Queens on Saturday afternoon at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (5-1) took the doubles point in comeback fashion, dropping the No. 1 slot before earning a 6-2 win from Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro at No. 3 and a 6-4 victory from Adam Elliget and Matthew De Groot at No. 2.
However, the Royals (3-0) rallied to take four of the six singles flights and earned their third in as many matches against Peach Belt Conference opponents.