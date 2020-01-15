Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Richard Winn 34-20 Wednesday night.
Lindsey Lee scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lydia Rooney, Jillian Mapes and Erin Massey each scored six points.
Cambridge improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in region play.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLander 67, UNC Pembroke 56Lander held UNC Pembroke to 23.7% shooting in the second half to secure a victory, extending Lander’s winning streak to seven consecutive games.
Lander (11-3, 6-0 Peach Belt) held UNCP without a field goal for nearly the first six minutes of the game while scoring the first nine points and building a 13-5 lead. However, the Braves (6-9, 1-6 PBC) took advantage of a cold-shooting Bearcat offense in the second quarter to pull even at halftime, 28-28.
As has been the case throughout the season, Lander played its best basketball in the third quarter. Zamiya Passmore scored all 12 of her points in the period, netting eight consecutive points in a one-minute span to stretch the Bearcat lead to 39-30 with 6:27 to go in the quarter. UNC Pembroke never drew closer than nine points in the fourth quarter as the Bearcats sealed the road win.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLUNC Pembroke 104, Lander 85Lander couldn’t overcome a slow start in its loss to UNC Pembroke.
The Braves started the game hot from 3-point range as they made seven threes in the first four minutes of play. Lander went into halftime down 54-41.
Lander entered the game second in the NCAA in rebound margin but was outrebounded 39-28.
Elijah Alston led the Bearcats with 18 points as he shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 4-of-7 shooting from long range. He also added six rebounds and two steals.