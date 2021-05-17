After upsetting Crescent in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, Abbeville’s varsity softball team suffered a 10-0 road loss Monday to Chesnee.
It was the first time this season the Panthers were shut out in a game. Garianna Burton recorded the team’s only hit.
Abbeville will travel to face Crescent or Saluda in Wednesday’s third round of the District 1 Upper State playoffs.
Lewisville 13, Ware Shoals 3Ware Shoals was eliminated from the Class 1A playoffs in the loss.
The Hornets suffered a 5-1 loss to Wagener-Salley in the first round.