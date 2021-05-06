Abbeville’s varsity softball team defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic 28-0 Thursday night.
Abbeville scored 11 runs in the first inning, eight in the second and nine in the third for the victory in three innings.
Garianna Burton, Tori Cannady and Lauryn Foster all had two hits for the Panthers.
Greenwood 11, Laurens 4After falling behind 3-1 in the first inning, Greenwood stormed back behind strong pitching from Aubrey Holland and big hits from a host of players to get a region win over Laurens.
Offensively, the Eagles had multiple hits from Holland, who went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs. Kayleigh Doerflein went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Allyson Kilgus went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Amiya Young went 2-for-3. Micah Tate added an RBI.
Holland went seven innings, striking out seven.
WEDNESDAYVARSITY GIRLS TRACKSaluda wins region titleSaluda captured a region title after finishing first in the Region 3-2A meet. The Tigers won a region championship for the third consecutive season.
Saluda senior Kalisha Hill finished first in the 100-meter hurdles, first in the triple jump, second in the 100-meter dash and tied for second in the high jump.