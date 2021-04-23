Abbeville’s varsity softball team defeated Liberty 16-2 Friday night.
After both teams scored two runs in the first inning, Abbeville scored 14 unanswered runs to pull away. Pitcher Reghan Steifle went six innings and struck out five.
Audrey McCurry, Lauryn Foster and Talissa Cannady all had two hits for the Panthers.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Christ Church 4, Ninety Six 2
Cam Lollis and Drew Hinton recorded the only hits for the Wildcats in the loss.
Ninety Six starter Payne Davis went six innings and struck out five.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Lander 2, Georgia Southwestern 0
Georgia Southwestern 12, Lander 7
Lander used a complete-game shutout from Barbara Cook to take Game 1, 2-0, and earn a home split with Georgia Southwestern.
Cook (6-6) limited the Hurricanes to four hits while recording six strikeouts with just one walk. Georgia Southwestern managed just one hit over the final five innings.
Lander scored first in game two as Logan Coward homered in the bottom of the first, but the Hurricanes would plate three runs in the third and the fifth and add five in the sixth to pull away for a 12-7 win.
THURSDAYVARSITY SOFTBALLSaluda 3, Gray Collegiate 0Saluda moved into a tie for first place in the region with Gray Collegiate after the shutout win.
Saluda scored first after Natalee Herron walked and stole second and third. Grace Burgess drove her in with a single through the infield. The Tigers stayed on the attack and plated two more runs in the second inning.
Abby Gentry led off with a base hit, Caroline Warren drew a walk, Haley Gunter moved both runners into scoring position and Herron drove in both on a single to right center. The three runs ended up being all the Tigers needed for the win as pitcher Miranda Fulmer shut down Gray’s offense all night.
The senior hurler allowed only two hits, two walks and struck out 17 batters.