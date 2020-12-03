Abbeville girls hoops defeats Cambridge
Abbeville defeated Cambridge Academy 40-36 Thursday night.
For Cambridge, Lindsey Lee had 21 points and six rebounds. Faith Harvley had six points and seven rebounds. Alex Cockrell had three points. Jordan Mapes had two points and two steals. Jillian Mapes had two points and four steals. Erin Massey had two points and three steals.
JUNIOR VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 54,
Emerald 32Donovan Boyles led Greenwood with 20 points in a 54-32 win against Emerald on Thursday night.
Kendall Barr added nine points for Greenwood. Kylek Williams had seven points and Rod Crawford had six points. Omari McGowan and Jordan Donald each had four points. Josiah Jeffery and Jayden LaGroone each had two points.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 and will face Midland Valley on Monday.