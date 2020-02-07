Abbeville’s varsity boys basketball team saw its explosive offense lead the team to a 110-59 win Friday night.
Five players reached double figures for the Panthers. Javario Tinch scored a game-high 21 points. Titus Paul and Kivionte Garner each scored 16. Dre Watt had 13. Natavious Norman added 12.
Abbeville had a 53-27 lead at halftime and scored 57 points in the second half. The team made 13 3-pointers in the game.
The Panthers improved to 7-1 in region play and have a two-game lead over Fox Creek for first place in Region 2-2A.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLSaluda 47, Fox Creek 30Kalish Hill scored a game-high 13 points for the Tigers. Nadya Watson followed with nine. Jessica Means and Mya Carroll each scored eight.
The Tigers won their 11th consecutive game and improved to 8-0 in Region 2-2A.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLander 7, Cedarville 5Spearheaded by four runs in the seventh inning to take a late lead, Lander earned a win against Cedarville at Dolny Stadium.
Redshirt-sophomore Zeke Stephens earned his first win of the season on the mound after three innings of work. He struck out a career-high six batters. Abbeville native Bryce Jackson earned his second save of the year.
In the second inning, Bo Richey ripped an RBI single to center field followed by a sacrifice fly by Mason Streater to give the Bearcats the early 2-0 lead. Cedarville would quickly respond in the next half inning as they used a wild pitch and an RBI double to tie the game.
The Yellow Jackets would score three runs in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead. Lander exploded for four runs in the seventh, highlighted by RBI singles by Mike Fitschen, Nathan Schreckengost, and Josh Gregory.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISLander 4, Mount Olive 0No. 6-ranked Lander picked up straight-set victories from three of its singles players, including the clincher from Kim Oshiro, to beat Mount Olive and advance to the semifinals of the City of Florence Invitational.
Lander (2-0) will play for a spot in the title match 9 a.m. today against Palm Beach Atlantic. The championship will begin at 2 p.m.
Guillaume Tattevin and Oshiro gave Lander a 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles and, after Mount Olive answered with a win at No. 1, Adam Elliget and Matthew De Groot earned the doubles point with a 7-6 win at No. 2.
From there, the Bearcats dominated singles play. Jamieson Nathan breezed at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0, and Tommaso Rossin picked up another point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 6 spot. Oshiro finished the match at No. 5, winning 6-2, 6-2.