Abbeville’s varsity boys basketball team defeated Silver Bluff 76-59 Thursday night.
Titus Paul led Abbeville with 24 points. He scored 14 in the second half.
Natavious Norman followed with 16 points. J.D. Moore added 13. Kivionte Garner made two 3-pointers.
The Panthers improved to 8-4 overall and 2-1 in Region 2-2A. Abbeville will host region foe Saluda next Tuesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY
GIRLS BASKETBALLLaurens 32, Greenwood 9Katara Crawford led Greenwood with seven points. Lauryn Dansby added two more for the Eagles. Greenwood fell to 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the region.
Next: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood at Woodmont
VARSITY GIRLS
BASKETBALLGreenwood Christian 45,
King Academy 26Greenwood Christian went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to pull away from King Academy.
The Hawks have now won two of their last three games.
Saluda 45, Fox Creek 22Saluda’s Nadya Watson and Kalisha Hill paced the Tigers to their sixth consecutive win.
Watson led all scorers with 14 points. Hill followed with 13 points.
Saluda improved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 2-2A.
WEDNESDAYVARSITY WRESTLINGNinety Six 45, Abbeville 24;
Ninety Six 42, Christ Church 25Ninety Six’s wrestling team picked up two more dual wins against Abbeville and Christ Church.