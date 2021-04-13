Tyler Overholt and Ty Price combined for a no-hitter and 14 strikeouts on the mound as Abbeville’s varsity baseball team defeated Christ Church 6-0 Tuesday night.
Evan Sellers led the offense with two hits and an RBI.
VARSITY BASEBALLNinety Six 25,
Greenville Tech Charter 2Hamp Ashley led the team with four hits. Matthew Deal had three hits and scored a game-high 10 runs.
Ninety Six had seven players record multi-hit games.
VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 13, Greenville 1Eight of Greenwood’s nine starters had hits. Freshman pitcher Aubrey Holland allowed just three hits.
Holland and Kayleigh Doerflein recorded three RBIs. Allyson Kilgus, Kierstan Helms and Caroline Addis all had two RBIs. Doerflein hit a two-run home run and Holland had two triples.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGreenwood 165, Palmetto 170Greenwood traveled to Saluda Valley CC and came away with a non-region victory.
Leading the way for the Eagles was eighth-grader Landen Still with a 37. Also competing for the team were Dawson Hudson (42), Elliott Kinney (43), Cameron Addis (43), Trace Meredith (44) and Brady Bollman (46).
Greenwood improved to 6-2 overall.
Ninety Six 165, Crescent 233Ninety Six defeated Crescent at the Golf Course at Star Fort.
Adam Fennell led the Wildcats with a team-best 37, followed by Christian Davidson (38), Logan Ginn (43) and Ethan White (47).
Ninety Six improved to 6-3.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERGreenwood 6, Laurens 0The Eagles defeated the Raiders in a road matchup.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISLander 5, North Georgia 2No. 6-ranked Lander earned a victory in a battle of top-15 teams, topping No. 12 North Georgia at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (11-1) swept doubles play as Adam Elliget and Hugo Regner notched a 7-5 win at the No. 1 spot, followed by Tommaso Rossin and Matthew De Groot’s 6-2 victory on court two. Kim Oshiro and Jamieson Nathan picked up a 6-3 win at No. 3.
In singles play, Thomas De Negri battled to a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 win at the No. 2 spot. Mikael Erler cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory on court three and Jamieson Nathan earned a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 4. Hugo Regner picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No. 5 slot.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLUSC Aiken 3, Lander 1For the third consecutive match, Christina Aguayo led the Bearcats with 16 kills. Deona Mims notched 12 kills on the night and Maddie Reed led Lander with 17 digs. Madilyn Reed recorded her second consecutive double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs.
Down 2-0 entering the third set, Lander erupted for 12 of the set’s first 15 points and never allowed the Pacers to pull within six points. USC Aiken took a 17-7 lead in the fourth set, but Aguayo rattled off three consecutive kills to start a 7-1 run that trimmed the deficit to 18-14. However, Lander could not close the gap further as the Pacers held on for the win.
MONDAYVARSITY BOYS GOLFChapman 157, Emerald 197Emerald fell to Chapman in a region matchup.
Logan Pope was the Vikings’ low medalist with a score of 40, followed by Harris Miller, Zach Polatty, William Riddle and Colton Carawan.