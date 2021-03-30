Abbeville baseball routs Greenville Tech Charter
Abbeville’s varsity baseball team defeated Greenville Technical Charter 19-0 Tuesday night.
The Panthers had 13 hits in the game. Abbeville pitcher Thomas Beauford threw four shutout innings. Evan Sellers had two triples and five RBIs.
Liberty 2, Ninety Six 1Ninety Six took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but allowed the go-ahead run to score in the fourth. Payne Davis threw six innings and struck out five.
VARSITY SOFTBALLAbbeville 23,
St. Joseph’s Catholic 0Abbeville cruised to a blowout win over St. Joseph’s Catholic. Reghan Steifle had two hits and pitched one shutout inning.
Michaela Harrison threw two innings and struck out six.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLFLander places eighth
at Cougar InvitationalLander concluded action in the Cougar Invitational in eighth place.
The host university, Columbus State battled to the top spot with a 10-over-par performance. West Florida took second after shooting 14-over-par as a team while Lee took third after shooting 27-over-par for the tournament. The Bearcats finished with a 42-over-par tournament.
Freshman Linus Jonsson earned himself a top-five finish after shooting two-over-par and tying for fourth.
Lander will next compete in the PBC Championship in St. Augustine, Florida, on April 16.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLFLander tied for 15th place
at Bearcat InvitationalLander tied for 15th place in the Bearcat Invitational at The Links at Stoney Point.
Limestone ran away with first place after shooting eight-under-par as a team. Flagler took second after shooting eight-over-par while Anderson rounded out the top three with an 11-over-par performance. Lander tied with Queens for 15th after shooting 59-over-par.
Junior Caroline Hardee finished first among the Bearcats with a 13-over-par performance and tied for 56th.