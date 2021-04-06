Abbeville’s varsity baseball team defeated Ninety Six 13-1 Tuesday night.
Abbeville pitcher Tyler Overholt went six innings, struck out 12 batters and allowed just one hit, a home run to Ninety Six’s Matthew Deal.
At the plate, Overholt hit two home runs and recorded five RBIs.
The Panthers had eight players record at least one hit.
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCERCambridge 2, Emerald 1Cambridge Academy defeated Emerald in a penalty shootout.
Alex Cockrell scored one goal for the Cougars. Erin Massey and Faith Harvley both scored in the shootout.
Harvley also recorded nine saves in goal.
Cambridge improved to 4-3 overall.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF Lander fifth at Argonaut InvitationalLander concluded its regular season finishing fifth at the Argonaut Invitational at the Tiger Point Golf Club.
Lee finished first with a team score of 930. West Georgia and North Georgia finished second and third with a team score of 932 and 935. Lander finished with a team score of 952.
Hannah Stephenson finished second overall and led the Bearcats with a one-under-par tournament. She shot under par to finish the final two rounds.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLander 3, Young Harris 1Lander earned a season sweep over Young Harris with a victory over the Mountain Lions at Finis Horne Arena.
Christina Aguayo led all players with 16 kills while Alexa Barral tallied 11 kills while hitting .562 on the evening.
Madilyn Reed recorded 48 assists and Maddie Reed finished with 13 digs.
MONDAYVARSITY BOYS GOLFNinety Six 183, Abbeville 185Ninety Six defeated Abbeville by two strokes at the Golf Club at Star Fort.
Ninety Six’s Christian Davidson carded a team-best 34.
Adam Fennell shot a 41. Charlie Dean and Logan Ginn both shot a 54.
Abbeville’s DJ Freese shot a 40, followed by Dawson Hughes (46), Bradley Stoll (48) and Alex Chrisley (51).