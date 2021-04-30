Reghan Steifle tosses a one-hit, 15-strikeout gem in the win over the Blue Flames as the Panthers pick up their 14th win of the season.
Audrey McCurry, Lauryn Foster and Tori Cannady all tally three RBIs in the win as the Panthers tally 10 hits against Pickens. Abbeville will look to keep its three-game winning streak going as it travels to Pickens for a rematch with the Blue Flame.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL UNC Pembroke 4, Lander 3The Lander softball team’s rally in game two came up just short as the Bearcats fell 4-3 on Friday afternoon. Lander dropped game one 7-0.
The Braves used three-run frames in the third and fourth innings to take control of the first game. Kyrah Phelix led the offense with a pair of hits, while Olivia Veidt allowed just one hit in 2.0 innings of scoreless relief.
Lander fell behind 4-0 in the second game before Emily Campbell drove in Phelix with a single to put the Bearcats on the board. Bricelin Balcer cut the deficit to 4-3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth. The Bearcats put the tying run on second in the fourth and seventh innings, but UNCP hung on for the victory.