Michaela Harrison, Kristen Smith and Caylee Brown all tally 2RBI’s as the Panthers pick up its 13th win of the season. Reghan Steifle dominated in the circle allowing just one run on two hits while striking out eight Batesburg-Leesville batters. Abbeville will play its final home game of the season as it hosts Pickens on Friday.
VARSITY BASEBALLClinton 7, Abbeville 5 Panthers finished with 11 hits but six errors prove to be costly against the Red Devils on Tuesday. Tyler Overholt, Trent Delgado, Ty Price and Rusty Chappell all record an RBI in the loss as the Panthers fall to 12-6 on the season. Overholt picked up the loss as he allowed three earned runs on four hits in three innings of work.
MEN’S COLLEGE
LACROSSE Alabama-Huntsville 20, Lander 10The No. 3 seed Lander men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 2 seed Alabama Huntsville, 20-10, on Wednesday in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament. Lander closed out the season with a 6-5 record, its second winning campaign in as many years.
Quinn Ingalls led the Bearcats with four goals, while Mather tallied three goals and one assist.