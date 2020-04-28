Since Chris Liner parlayed a successful stint at Laurens into his new position as head football coach at Greenwood High, he’s brought a few members of his staff along with him.
They’re coming back home, too.
The latest to join the staff is Zachary Norman, a Greenwood native who coached under Liner at Laurens. Norman, who is the cousin of Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman, will be the new defensive coordinator at Greenwood. Tom Butler was hired for the staff in February and will serve as associate head coach.
Norman played fullback for Shell Dula at Greenwood High, then switched to linebacker in college at Division II Tusculum.
“That’s where I’m from, and to give back to your home town, it means something special,” Norman said. “It’s something special to my heart and to my family as well.”
Norman joins Chandler Rearden and Adams Dean as new coaches at Greenwood.
“I’m able to give back to the community the best way I know how as a coach and teacher,” Norman said. “And just truly having a passion and having the opportunity to just come in and show those guys the right way to do it with the coaching staff we have. It’s a privilege and an honor to be back with those guys.”
The Eagles’ defense lost one of its best talents with the graduation of Braylon Ryan. The group still figures to be strong next season, though, with cornerback K.J. Makins and linebacker Jyrea Martin coming off strong 2019 seasons.
Norman played all four years alongside his cousin, Josh, at Greenwood. He still enjoys watching Josh play on Sundays and seeing the reaction from his high school players.
“Seeing him being able to do that on the next level, knowing we all came from the same place and knowing that he has Greenwood’s best interests at heart, it’s awesome to see him do that,” Norman said. “It’s always fun being able to watch on Sundays and hear the guys, they always come to me and say ‘Coach, we saw your cousin,’ and I’m like, ‘I know, it’s awesome.’”
The coronavirus pandemic has already pushed spring practice into at least the summer and there is some uncertainty about whether the football season will begin on time in the fall.
Norman is set to start as a teacher at GHS in the fall, but he’s already been in video meetings with coaches and players.
“That’s our sole purpose as coaches is to be there for them (players) no matter what,” Norman said. “This is a ‘No matter what’ situation. They know that we’ve got their backs through thick and thin.”