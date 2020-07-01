One of the best wrestling seasons in school history carried the banner for an athletic school year at Greenwood High School that was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Take a look back at the school year for Greenwood High’s athletic department.
Dan Pippin era endsGreenwood football coach Dan Pippin led the Eagles to their second straight playoff exit in a blowout loss to Dorman in the fall.
The Eagles struggled to start region play, with losses to Woodmont and Laurens. A surprising 49-22 win at T.L. Hanna injected some hope into the season.
Greenwood was powered late in the season by running back Jyrea Martin, who rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the T.L. Hanna win. Quarterback Jaylin Tolbert led the team in touchdowns. Linemen Braylon Ryan and Lawrance Partlow contributed greatly on offense and defense.
Pippin retired at the end of the season with a 43-28 record in six years with the Eagles. After the season, he finished his career coaching the Rome, Italy, team Lazio Ducks for six months.
Other highlights of the fall sports season included Dorothy Anna Russell earning her third straight Index-Journal Player of the Year honor for girls swimming and GHS girls golf’s Hayden Harrison qualifying as an individual for the state tournament.
Anderson, Williams
leave markCarter Anderson took fourth place the past two years at the state wrestling tournament, but there was no match for the 106-pounder this season.
Anderson became the first GHS wrestler to finish his high school career undefeated after defeating Summerville’s Gavin Butler by 5-4 decision to win the Class 5A state championship.
Jaqion Williams also qualified for the state wrestling tournament and earned his 150th win for the school in the winter. He ranks second to Steven Crowder in all-time wins for the Eagles.
Also in the winter, Greenwood’s boys basketball team made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but lost dominantly to eventual state champion Dorman.
The Eagles’ girls basketball team missed the playoffs, but introduced a trio of talented freshmen in Kendahl Spearman, Hailey Chiles and Erianna Wardlaw.
Spring seasons
cut shortThe rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the United States abruptly resulted in the cancellation of college and high school sports across the nation.
Greenwood’s baseball team, led by four seniors, looked to make the playoffs again in a stacked Region 2-5A. The Eagles lost to Woodmont at home, then defeated the Wildcats in an away game before the season stopped.
The Eagles’ softball team didn’t lose a single player from last season and had high ambitions for this season. Pitcher Jenna Chaudoin, who made All-Lakelands each of the past two years, was set to lead the team to a campaign for the playoffs this season.
The Eagles’ boys soccer team welcomed new coach Daniel Sorrow and looked to make another deep playoff run. The team made an incredible run to the third round last season that ended with an overtime loss to J.L. Mann.
Greenwood’s boys tennis team looked to continue battling some of the state’s best talent in Region 1-5A. Reigning Index-Journal Player of the Year Graeme Simpson had aimed for another All-State selection and qualification for the state singles tournament.