It was a productive fall for Ware Shoals High School.
The Hornets took a step forward, winning a playoff game in football, and continued to lead Class 1A in girls golf.
Johnston enters
as football coach, ADChris Johnston returned to his hometown to start the 2019-20 school year. Johnston led the football and girls and boys basketball teams in the fall and winter.
Johnston is the son of Ware Shoals great Bob Johnston. Bob Johnston won five state championship and had a 347-48 record as the Hornets’ girls basketball coach.
The football team rebounded from a few poor seasons by earning four wins and making the playoffs.
The Hornets hosted the first round against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and won 20-12. It was the Hornets’ first time hosting a playoff game since 2010.
Hornets stay on courseWare Shoals’ girls golf team finished 11th at the Class 3A-2A-1A state golf tournament. The Hornets were the top Class 1A team in the tournament for the second year in a row.
Senior Johnna Magaha finished tied for 12th and her classmate Channing Smith finished one stroke behind her, tied for 15th.
Smith was named Index-Journal Player of the Year in girls golf at the end of the season. She was one of the first Ware Shoals players to make the North/South All-Star game in many years.
Girls basketball makes playoffsJohnston coached boys and girls team on the hardwood and started setting the tone for an athletic department that incorporated many of the same go-to players in multiple sports.
The girls basketball team made the playoffs by finishing fourth in Region 1-1A. A first-round away loss to McBee ended the season.
Spring seasons cut shortThe coronavirus pandemic put a premature end to spring sports seasons for schools across the nation.
Ware Shoals’ baseball team aimed to make the playoffs for a second year in a row. The team relied on senior Jermarius Goodman, who was a strong three-sport athlete.
The Hornets’ softball team won a playoff game last season and was set to try to reach the same mark.
The Hornets’ boys soccer team was likely to continue trending upward, as the team won a playoff game last season and narrowly fell in the second round to Governor’s School.