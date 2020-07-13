The 2019-20 school year was one of the most notable and successful years in Saluda High’s history.
The Tigers’ football team won the state championship in out-of-nowhere fashion, the girls basketball team advanced to the Upper State championship for the first time in many years and several more outstanding Saluda track athletes likely would have won state championships if the track season were not stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tigers take state title in footballSaluda’s football team started the 2019 season loaded with senior leaders who wanted one last shot
By the end of the regular season, it looked like just another Saluda football season. The team lost narrowly to its competitive rival Southside Christian, then took a shellacking 48-20 loss to Abbeville and fell to third in the region after being upset by Batesburg-Leesville.
All those past shortcomings, however, were approached with brand new energy once the playoffs started.
Saluda coach Stewart Young embraced the passing game much more, which unleashed senior quarterback Noah Bell’s connection with Dallan Wright, who signed with Virginia Tech after the season.
Saluda played every playoff game on the road because of its third-place region finish. The Tigers dominated Blacksburg and Buford before outlasting Southside Christian in a 56-42 shootout.
Bell scored a rushing touchdown on the final drive of the Tigers’ Upper State game against Abbeville, delivering a comeback from a 21-3 deficit. It was Abbeville’s first loss since 2017 and the first home loss since 2014 for the four-time defending state champs.
The state title was Saluda’s first since 1963. It was also the first time Saluda’s Black players played for or won a state title, as South Carolina schools were not integrated until 1965.
Girls basketball makes Upper StateSaluda junior Kalisha Hill earned the Index-Journal Player of the Year award after leading Saluda to the Upper State championship in Class 2A. It was the first time in Saluda coach Jeannette Wilder’s tenure that the team made it to that stage of the playoffs.
Hill had 18 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 3.5 steals per game.
The Tigers went undefeated in Region 2-2A and had more than 20 wins in the regular season.
Saluda fell to Christ Church in the Upper State game in Greenville, but the Tigers will return Hill and most other starters next year. The team has not made the state title since 1953-54.
Pandemic halts high Saluda hopesThe coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt stop to spring sports in March.
Saluda had 14 seniors on its baseball team. Noah Bell, Cade Gentry and Jacob McCary were some of the team’s most talented players. The Tigers were expected to make a run at a region title.
The Tigers also carried a talented softball team into the spring, with seniors such as Jordan Black, Dakota Bradham, Kelly Charles, Carmen Doubrava, Kaylee Long, Jordan Cook and Madison Crouch leading the effort in Region 2-2A.
In track, Saluda’s girls team had a strong group, led by Hill, who won state in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump in 2019.
The Tigers’ boys track team had a pair of state champions last year in Jervon Whitt (long jump) and Dallan Wright (triple jump).
Sadly, three Saluda students who participated in sports at the school died in January in a car wreck. Drayton Black, who played baseball and football, and Jadius and Kaden Coleman, who played on the Tigers’ football team, were tragically lost.