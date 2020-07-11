Despite the elimination of sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of progress could be made in the fall and winter by Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood.
The fledgling athletic department saw more success in swimming, plus some landmarks in boys and girls basketball.
Swimming reigns supreme
PCAG’s swimming team continued to shine, taking fifth at state in the SCISA Class 1A meet.
All four PCAG swimmers — Milaan Raj, Justin Blackmon, Aaron Hegler and James Austin — finished in the top 10 in at least one event at the state meet. Austin made All-State.
Also in the fall, Cambridge and PCAG combined to create an 8-man football team called the Cambridge-Palmetto Cats. The Cats had three wins in a row to end the season, in which the team scored 108 points and allowed only eight. The team had a 3-3 record under first-year coach David Myers.
PCAG had only one cross country runner, Elijah Clarke. Clarke broke the school record in a race with a time of 20:15.
The school started its volleyball program in 2019, with athletic director Rebecca Fyock serving as coach. Janae Southerland was the team’s only senior, and she recorded more than 50 blocks and 50 kills.
Basketball programs make strides
The third year of PCAG’s boys and girls basketball programs brought more steady progress. Both teams earned their first wins in program history during the winter.
PCAG’s boys basketball team swept the season series against Cambridge. The boys program also added a middle school team. Jonah Spate was named All-Conference.
The girls basketball team had six wins and qualified for the playoffs, exiting in the first round of the SCACS junior varsity tournament.
PCAG has also started a track team to compete in SCISA, but the track season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.