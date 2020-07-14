Young talent led by two standout freshmen in running back A’Chean Durant and quarterback Suderian Harrison guided McCormick’s football team to a strong 2019 season.
McCormick’s boys and girls basketball teams also completed productive seasons in the winter, with both teams once again reaching the playoffs.
The school’s boys and girls track teams had hopes of putting together successful seasons in the spring before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Football shows growthAfter losing its first four games of the season, McCormick’s young football team won three consecutive games and nearly captured a region title.
The Chiefs still clinched a playoff berth in Region 1-1A, but they lost the opportunity to secure a first-round bye after falling on the road to Whitmire in triple overtime.
McCormick defeated Williston-Elko 56-35 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs before suffering a shutout loss to Wagener-Salley in the second round.
The future is bright for the Chiefs with Durant and Harrison leading the way on offense. Durant ran for 1,385 yards this past season, which led the Lakelands. Harrison threw for over 1,200 yards.
Boys, girls basketball teams make playoffsA first-round playoff win against Wagener-Salley capped another strong season for a McCormick girls basketball team led by senior Jordan Brown.
Brown, who signed with Converse College after the season, was a perennial top performer in the Lakelands during her four seasons with the Chiefs. She surpassed 1,000 career points in her senior season and led McCormick to a second round playoff appearance.
Replacing Brown’s production won’t be easy for the Chiefs.
Brown was named first-team All-Lakelands each of the past three seasons. She led McCormick to an Upper State appearance her sophomore year and helped the team reach the third round of the playoffs her junior year.
McCormick’s boys basketball team was a 2-seed out of Region 1-1A but was upset by No. 5 Estill in the first round of the playoffs. The Chiefs produced consistent play in regular season, going 17-9 overall and 11-2 in the region.
McCormick senior Nehemiah Dansby was named All-State at the end of the season.
Spring sports season cut shortThe coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt stop to spring sports in March.
McCormick girls track’s Jordan Brown leaves the school this spring as one of the best athletes to ever compete for the Chiefs and one of the top track athletes in the Lakelands.
The two-time state champion was named the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year for girls track in 2018. Brown set a personal record this year in the high jump, which positioned her well for a third state title.
On the boys side, McCormick graduated two state qualifiers in MiTaviar Tate and Javary Curry, and two Upper State qualifiers in Jonkevious Morgan and Isaiah Dansby. Albert Bell was also a member of the senior class.
McCormick didn’t have any state champions in Columbia last year, but instead earned some of its best finishes as a team at the state track meet. The girls team took fourth place, while the boys team finished seventh.