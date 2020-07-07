Cambridge Academy's girls basketball team showed significant improvement in the winter and made the playoffs for the first time under coach Amanda Deason, marking the school's most success in 2019-20.
The Cougars' girls soccer and boys golf teams also figured to be top contenders in their sports before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Football makes strides
The Cambridge-Palmetto Cats went 3-3 in the fall, improving on their 1-9 record in 2018.
Cambridge combines with Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood to form an eight-man team.
The Cats lost their first three games of the season before winning their final three contests behind strong play from quarterback Ethan Myers and running back James Austin. Cambridge-Palmetto outscored opponents 108-8 in its final three games.
Girls basketball returns to playoffs
After finishing at or near the bottom of the region standings the last three seasons, the Cougars returned to the SCISA Class 1A state tournament for the first time since high school started back at Cambridge in the 2013-14 school year.
Cambridge posted a 9-11 overall record and a 5-5 record in SCISA Region 1-1A. The Cougars fell to Cathedral Academy 37-34 in the first round of the state tournament.
Cambridge’s young team is focused on sustaining this past season's success in the coming years, as it only graduated two seniors this year in Catherine Wideman and Lydia Rooney.
Spring sports season cut short
Cambridge's girls soccer team has matched up with Beaufort's Holy Trinity Academy in the past two state championship games.
The Cougars had hopes of returning to the state title game for the third consecutive year. The team won the championship in 2018 and lost in the final last year. Cambridge aimed to avenge last season's state title loss, but the coronavirus pandemic ended the spring sports season early.
Cambridge’s boys golf team also looked to inch closer to its goal of a state championship this season.
In 2019, the Cougars took second at the state championship for the second consecutive year. Spence Hagood finished in the top five at the state championship tournament at Hackler Golf Course in Conway.
Hagood will lead a young, talented roster that will try to build off that postseason success when Cambridge returns to the course next spring.