Greenwood Christian reigned supreme in cross country for a second straight year, setting the tone for a school year in which much progress was made all over the athletic department.
Hawks cross country repeats
Greenwood Christian coach Kevin Sponenberg was convinced his team might not have enough to stay healthy and win another state title.
But somehow, everything fell into place the morning of the state meet. Andrew Osbourne was barely cleared to run after a hip fracture, and Matthew Hanna's collarbone injury had healed enough for him to run, too.
Index-Journal Player of the Year Garrett Sponenberg finished his time at GCS by taking second in the race.
Greenwood Christian won its second straight state title by six team points over Spartanburg Christian.
Also in the fall, the Hawks' football team continued under the direction of coach Jolly Doolittle. Talented running back Brett Durham led the team's offense, and senior such as Luke Ergle and Will Campbell contributed greatly on the offensive and defensive lines.
The Hawks' football team went 5-5 and made the playoffs with a win in the team's final regular season game.
GCS' Mack wins state, wrestling makes strides
Greenwood Christian wrestler Cale Mack is the first state champion in the school's history.
Mack won the state championship in the 160-pound weight class on the same day that five other wrestlers placed.
Mack made a great improvement after losing his first six matches of the season. He caught onto the sport quickly, and he's among many GCS wrestlers who were trying the sport.
The Hawks hosted their first home wrestling match in program history, and earned a win against Aiken for their first win in program history. The Hawks started its program in 2018 and remains the only SCISA wrestling team in the Upstate.
Promising spring seasons cut short
Expectations were likely at an all-time high for Greenwood Christian's baseball squad this season, as a strong group of seniors aimed to set a new high-water mark for the program.
Seniors Timothy Becktold, Brett Durham, Carter Johns, Blane Shirley, Eli White and Gabe Stumbo were not able to finish their time at the school because of the coronavirus pandemic's halt to high school sports.
The Hawks' softball team hoped to capitalize on last season's success, in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in several years. The team was led by pitcher Jessica Rearden and catcher Hannah Patterson, who were the team's only seniors.