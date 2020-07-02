Emerald struggled athletically across the board in 2019-20. The Vikings had their most success in wrestling and cross country, but failed to make the playoffs in football, boys basketball and girls basketball.
Tim McMahon era endsEmerald’s young football team struggled with fumbles and penalties all season as it finished 1-9 overall and last in Region 3-3A.
After this past season’s finish, Emerald posted back-to-back losing records for the first time since 2009-10.
Emerald athletic director Tim McMahon stepped down as head football coach in November 2019. He went 65-64 in 11 seasons.
Tad DuBose will enter his first season at the helm. He’ll inherit a strong defense led by standout linemen Cameron Gordon and Robby Harrison.
Also in the fall, Emerald’s girls cross country team won its second straight Region 3-3A championship. The Vikings’ boys team took third in the region.
Emerald junior Wyatt Prince continued his dominance in the pool and was named the Index-Journal Player of the Year in boys swimming for the third time.
The Vikings’ volleyball team saw its season come to an end after losing to Camden in the first round of the playoffs. Annie Cavalier will take over as the Vikings’ head coach next year.
Wrestling sends 3 to stateEmerald senior Noah Moore fell short in his attempt for a third state title when he ran into another two-time state champion in West-Oak’s Matthew Williams.
Moore lost by tech fall in the 138-pound title match after Williams outscored him 17-2 in the second period. During his time with the Vikings, Moore won two state titles in the 126-pound weight class.
Bryson Jones (285) and Justin Goode (160) were first-time state qualifiers for Emerald. Jones took fourth and Goode lost in his second consolation match at the state championships in Anderson.
Also in the winter, Emerald’s boys and girls basketball teams missed the playoffs after inconsistent play.
The Vikings’ boys basketball team missed out on the final playoff spot in the region after a season-ending loss to Mid-Carolina.
John-Mark Scruggs will take over as head coach next season. Emerald will also return a talented nucleus that includes guards Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester, and 6-foot-4 Demarion Rapp.
Emerald’s girls basketball team started strong in non-region play before going 3-7 against region foes. Merv Rollinson will return as head coach next season.
Spring seasons cut shortThe rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the United States resulted in the abrupt cancellation of high school sports across the nation.
Emerald’s baseball team, led by two key seniors in Sean Adams and Chase Prochaska, looked to repeat as Region 3-3A champions this season. The Vikings lost their first two games before the season was canceled.
The Vikings’ softball team got off to a 5-1 start behind superb pitching from Lauralee Scott, who racked up 30 strikeouts in two wins against region foe Mid-Carolina.
In boys soccer, Emerald senior Isaac White was set to lead a talented midfield for the Vikings. Last season, White scored 28 goals as Emerald made the third round of the playoffs and won Region 3-3A.