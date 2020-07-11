Dixie’s state champion softball team missed its chance to defend the title with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring, but a state title in boys cross country and continued success in boys and girls basketball made it a memorable 2019-20 athletic year.
Boys cross country
wins state championshipDixie’s boys cross country team won the Class 1A state championship in Columbia to kick off the fall. Dixie sophomore Daniel Boyd won the Class 1A boys race with a time of 17:36.
Alex Hesselgrave and Alessio Giammarinaro finished third and fourth, and finishing 11-15 were Breeden Crawford, Paul Hering, Hunter Cogburn and Bradley Ware.
Dixie last won the state championship in 2016. The Hornets finished eighth last season and second in 2017.
Dixie won by eight team points over Governor’s School, which won the state championship last season.
Dixie had a lot of runners to replace this season, but Boyd, who stepped up after his brother Jeremiah graduated, proved to be the leader of the team.
Also in the fall, Dixie’s young football team struggled to a 1-11 overall record, falling to McBee in the first round of the playoffs.
Boys, girls basketball
make playoffsThe Hornets’ boys basketball team hosted a playoff game for the second straight year and were led by a deep senior class that included Index-Journal Player of the Year William Snipes.
Dixie won 15 games and finished third in Region 1-1A. It suffered a 50-48 loss to Blackville-Hilda in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
It’s been quite the turnaround for Dixie’s girls basketball team, which won just two games in the 2017-18 season.
Dixie hosted a playoff game this year and has a young nucleus that gained key playoff experience and should only improve in the coming years. Dixie is led by 6-foot-3 rising sophomore Neely Bell, rising sophomore Ashton Crocker and rising juniors Weslyn Bensel and Savannah Wojtkowski.
The Hornets suffered a 47-38 loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta in the first round of the playoffs.
Spring seasons cut shortThe coronavirus pandemic put a premature end to spring sports seasons for schools across the nation.
Dixie’s softball team won the Class 1A state championship last season, and brought back much of its team in the campaign to repeat.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic ended the spring sports season early and Dixie’s seniors missed the chance to defend the crown.
Dixie’s baseball team capped an outstanding showing in Region 1-1A by winning the 2019 region championship at its rival’s place last season. The Hornets held on for a region-clinching win against Ware Shoals.
In the postseason, Dixie ran into state powerhouse McBee again. McBee ousted Dixie and won last year’s state championship. Those two teams figured to be the top contenders in Class 1A once again this season.
Dixie also won a state championship in boys soccer last season. 2019 Index-Journal Player of the Year Bradley Nickles scored both goals in a 2-0 win against Royal Live Oaks.
Also last spring, the Hornets’ boys track team placed second at the state championships in Columbia. The finish was the highest in school history.