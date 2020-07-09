Abbeville kicked off the fall with another excellent season in football, and its boys basketball and wrestling teams saw continued success in the winter.
Football falls to Saluda in Upper State
Abbeville had its sights on a fifth straight state championship before it ran into a familiar foe in Saluda.
The Panthers were 13-0 when it entered the Upper State championship game against the Tigers. Abbeville led 21-3 in the third quarter and appeared well on its way to another state title game before Saluda made a shocking comeback in the final minutes to win, 32-28.
The loss for Abbeville ended one of the most dominant runs in state history. The Panthers had not lost a game since 2017. It was also Abbeville’s first playoff loss and first home loss since 2014.
Abbeville is likely looking at a program rebuild this season after graduating several seniors. The Panthers will also join a new region.
Also in the fall, Abbeville volleyball's Zion Dowis shared Index-Journal Player of the Year honors with Ware Shoals' Kassie Weaver. Dowis helped Abbeville's team exceed expectations and earn a third-place finish in Region 2-2A.
Smalley reign continues at Abbeville
One year after former Abbeville standout Chandler Smalley became the 20th wrestler in state history to win four state championships, his brother, freshman Davis Smalley, appears to be next in line.
Davis pinned Daniel Barfield of Andrew Jackson to win the Class 2A/1A state championship at 106 pounds.
Like his brother, Davis is a student at Dixie High School. He wrestles for Abbeville because Dixie does not have a wrestling team.
Overall, the Panthers sent six wrestlers to the state championships in Anderson. Luke Evans took second place in the 195-pound weight class, while Brady Crabb (113), Mason Price (145), Addison Nickles (182) and Conner Nickles (285) finished in the consolation bracket.
Boys basketball wins region
The Panthers put together another strong season and captured the Region 2-2A championship during the final week of the regular season.
Abbeville standout senior Titus Paul was named Co-Region 2-2A Player of the Year along with Deavion Scales of Fox Creek. Abbeville coach Doug Belcher was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Dre Watt, Jhalyn Shuler and JD Moore were named to the All-Region team.
But another road playoff game against Andrew Jackson resulted in another frustrating end to the season for Abbeville.
This time, the second playoff loss in a row to the Volunteers, foul trouble, questionable calls and cold shooting mounted to send the Panthers crashing out of the playoffs with a 60-49 loss to Andrew Jackson.
Six seniors will leave the Abbeville program. Those seniors helped the Panthers reach the third round of the playoffs each of the past four years. They also helped break the single-game school record for points this past season in a 110-60 win against Silver Bluff.
Spring seasons cut short
The coronavirus pandemic put a premature end to spring sports seasons for schools across the nation.
Abbeville’s baseball team secured a district title win against Christ Church last season and aimed for a region title this year.
Abbeville fell to the eventual champions, Landrum, in the first round of the 2019 Upper State playoffs. A loss to Blacksburg in the second game marked the end of the season. Abbeville started 3-0 this season.
The Panthers' softball team made last season's Upper State playoffs and looked to make another deep run this season with a young, talented roster.
Pitcher Reaghan Steifle powered the Panthers through last season's district playoffs, and she figured to be Abbeville's top player this season.