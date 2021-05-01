It was not the storybook ending Emerald was hoping for when it faced Woodruff in the final home game of the 2021 season. In fact, it was the exact opposite as the Wolverines run-ruled the Vikings 21-6 on their home diamond.
The game got out of hand early as Woodruff tallied 15 runs through the first two innings of the game.
“Trying to fight out of the super deep hole is challenging for [a young team],” Emerald head coach Chasity Davis said. “For some of the girls on the team, their first year playing softball was the COVID-year and they really didn’t get the chance to play. Just fighting through that not being able to play actual games but pushing through [and understanding] ‘Hey, I’m actually playing in the game now, now I know what it feels like.’”
One of the Vikings who continued her softball tutelage was starting pitcher Bria Jones. The eighth-grader would wind up getting the start in the circle as senior Lauralee Scott was relegated to first base while she recovers from a hand injury.
Despite the lopsided scoreboard, Davis said it was important for Jones’ development to get through a game like this.
“You hate that [Jones] is put in that predicament but she has to learn too,” Davis said. “With Lauralee throwing out that first pitch and crying, we were all emotional. We all knew who should have been throwing in that game but that kind of put us in a hole.”
Scott, along with fellow seniors Zykia Chappelle, Elisabeth Tucker and Aniya Jones, would all make their presence felt on their senior day. In the bottom of the fourth inning, each senior recorded a hit that would jumpstart a rather dormant offense as the Vikings would tally six runs and bat around in the inning.
“I hate that the four seniors are having to go through this learning year but I know on the upside for them is that they know that they’re going to play in college,” Davis said. “They’re fighting through with them and they’re being encouraging and that’s all I can ask them to be is encouraging to the rest of the team.”
The Vikings have two games left in the 2021 campaign that are both on the road. Emerald will begin its quick two-game road stint Tuesday as the team travels to Clinton.
“It was super hard to watch them lose a game like that but we are in the situation we are in,” Davis said. “[The seniors] understand it too but I 100% just thank them for the work and the dedication that they put in the program for the past six years.”