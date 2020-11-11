It’s been six years since a Greenwood runner competed in the state championship race.
This year, Eagles senior Hunter White halted that drought, finishing 21st at the Class 4A state meet. White’s spectacular senior season came on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic’s onset, in which he spent more time training.
White is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in boys cross country.
“I knew it was my last year of high school and I wanted to get college recruitment too,” White said. “With quarantine, it gave me more opportunity to go out and run. I started training with our track coach too, under USA Track and Field. That helped to have it organized instead of just putting in unorganized miles.”
White ran a time of 17:12.62 in the state meet. He was the first GHS runner since Carson Strom, who graduated in 2014 from Greenwood and walked onto the University of South Carolina track team.
Greenwood took a step down to Class 4A, as it had been massively outsized the past four years by region opponents in Class 5A. Even so, the field to make the state championship race narrowed because of COVID-19, and fewer athletes had the opportunity to run in state championship races. Greenwood’s team qualified for the state qualifier, but White was the only GHS runner to qualify for the state meet as an individual.
The goal of running in college started to come into focus for White toward the end of the summer. He focused a little more on playing soccer in past years, but White honed in on cross country this school year.
“At the start of it, I wasn’t too big into running, but as I started to gain speed and started winning races, I definitely started to love running more because I love winning,” White said.
Greenwood coach Robbie Templeton noticed White’s improvement from 2019 to 2020 right away.
“Not that he ever came in ill-prepared, but he really came in prepared this year,” Templeton said. “... He’s a runner. He’s got a God-given talent. All the miles he put in and all the stuff he did quality-wise really helped him. He’s been more focused than I’ve seen him the last couple of years.”
Templeton said the Eagles overhauled their training this season because the pandemic restricted the amount of opportunities they had to meet for practice. Distances were shorter and practices were more intense.
Amid the incongruity to his first three years at Greenwood, White found a way to thrive.
“It definitely would have been best to have the whole team (at state,) but unfortunately we didn’t quite get there,” White said. “It was definitely a goal I had my entire high school career, to be able to make state, and definitely a big accomplishment.”