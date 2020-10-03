Richard Brady is no stranger to Calhoun Falls’ football team, but he’ll be in a role unlike any other this season on the Blue Flashes’ coaching staff.
Brady, who got his coaching start at Calhoun Falls in 1985, returned to the school last year as a physical education teacher but decided to take a year off from coaching. Brady was the former head football coach at Crescent and Beaufort, and he’s also served as Woodruff’s offensive coordinator during his 35-year career.
Calhoun Falls head coach Chris Watts remained persistent over the past year in his attempts to get Brady, who considered retiring, to join his staff.
This season, Brady will serve as Watts’ only assistant coach.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching football all these years, and I can honestly say some of my finest memories were with the Calhoun Falls teams,” Brady said. “It’s been nice to be back. The kids work hard, like they always have. When I was here the first time, they always worked hard. They do what we ask them to do, and I couldn’t ask for more right now.”
Watts is confident in his two-man staff’s ability to restore a winning culture at Calhoun Falls. Brady’s primary role will be serving as the team’s offensive coordinator, but he will also assist Watts on defense.
Although it’s just him and Brady, Watts said the cohesion as a coaching staff is the best it’s been since he arrived at Calhoun Falls three years ago.
“Our players even see it, and that has our players excited,” Watts said. “That’s important for us. Two years ago, we didn’t have that. Last year, we didn’t have that. For them to have a coach that loves it as much as they do is everything. Coach Brady’s not using this as a stepping stone. He’s invested in this from a personal standpoint, and that makes all the difference in the world.”
Football practices in the spring and summer were restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brady said he’s enjoyed the limited time he’s had working with Watts.
“It’s not but the two of us, so it’s not like we have to have these big staff meetings all the time,” Brady said, with a laugh. “We can have a staff meeting of two on the field. He’s got a lot of good ideas to help me out on offense and I’ve enjoyed working with him so far. It’s been a smooth transition.”
Brady teaches the school’s weightlifting class, which gives him more opportunities to connect with the team’s players. Calhoun Falls’ roster numbers have improved, and it will be looking to build off last season’s lone victory, the Flashes’ first win in nearly three years.
“With him teaching our weightlifting class and him being the P.E. teacher, it allows our players to be around him more,” Watts said. “He’s that second voice in their ear during the school day and helps make sure they’re doing the right things.
“Coach Brady has been tremendous bringing his wealth and knowledge of the game to the team and his ability to coach up the offense. We literally coach both sides of the ball, and it’s been great having him. I can’t sing his praises enough.”