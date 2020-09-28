Ware Shoals will begin its football season Oct. 12, playing Whitmire in a home game.
The Hornets were scheduled to face Whitmire on Sept. 25, until a Ware Shoals player tested positive for COVID-19. Ware Shoals School District 51 began its quarantine and contract tracing process. The entire football team is under quarantine for 14 days.
Ware Shoals will travel to face Dixie on Oct. 16, host McCormick Oct. 23 and host Southside Christian on Oct. 30. The Hornets conclude the season Nov. 6 away to Calhoun Falls.
Tickets previously sold for the Whitmire game will be honored. There will be no refunds.