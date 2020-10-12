Two weeks after the season’s original scheduled start, Ware Shoals will begin the 2020 campaign.
The Ware Shoals program had a positive COVID-19 case, causing a two-week quarantine and postponing the season-opener against Whitmire, which was originally set for Sept. 25.
The Hornets will host defending region champion Whitmire at 7 p.m. today as they look for improvement on last season in coach Chris Johnston’s second year.
Tickets to the game have already been sold. Tickets sold on the game’s original date will be honored. The school is limiting ticket sales because of COVID-19.
Johnston said the long layoff will have its effect on preparation. The Hornets practiced Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of the game.
“I’ve kept in contact with our kids and we are still doing workouts at home like we did over the summer,” Johnston said. “We have been watching film and our kids are hungry to be back. You can just tell how anxious they are through our texts. I think we will be hungry to go when we get back.”
The effort for an improved product on the field this season is led by a group of running backs such as Isaiah Wideman, Dana Givens and Jalen Coates. Tonight’s game will be the first opportunity of the year for them to play key roles in the offense.
“One thing about the group that I have, they have retained the offense and the defense very well because most of them are returning starters from last year,” Johnston said.
Whitmire won Region 1-1A last season behind the play of Region Player of the Year Chandler Crumley. Crumley returns in 2020 for his senior year and leads a strong Whitmire run game.