Ware Shoals has postponed indefinitely its first three games of the season, including Friday's matchup with Whitmire, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
All players on varsity and junior varsity are quarantining for 14 days.
A release from Ware Shoals District 51 stated that by 9 p.m. Wednesday night the school had notified parents/guardians of the student's teammates and classmates of the positive test. It also canceled football practices and games. Nurses began contact tracing and notifying close contacts to inform them of their quarantine status. Classrooms and football facilities were deep cleaned.
Ware Shoals athletic director and football coach Chris Johnston said the team will be able to reschedule the games, and he's been working with coaches and athletic directors of schools in Region 1-1A to rearrange games.
Johnston said the school has open dates for games at the end of the season.
The Hornets are the second team in Region 1-1A to quarantine this preseason. Calhoun Falls announced Sept. 16 it had a player test positive for COVID-19. The Flashes' players quarantined for 10 days and the school canceled its opening game against Southside Christian.