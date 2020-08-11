Ware Shoals football coach Chris Johnston mowed the grass at the school's field as frequently as every two days through July.
Monday, on pristine green carpet down the steps from the school's back parking lot, Johnston said he was happy to finally see footprints in the lawn.
"It feels like this is some freedom, just the opportunity to get out here and do something and be around the kids," Johnston said. "To see these kids smiling, they were all standing at the top of the gate (before practice) and they had this big smile on their faces."
Ware Shoals kept its workouts suspended longer than any other district in the Lakelands. The district originally set its workout start date for July 6, but further held off on starting until this week. Full football practice will start Sept. 8 and the Hornets' first game against Whitmire is set for Sept. 25.
Ware Shoals' players have been creative about working hard during the shutdown. Some players have worked out at the park, the fire station and at home.
Myles Nelson, a sophomore defensive back, got a job in Greenwood at Bay Island Sportswear. He unloads product from 18-wheelers at the job, which he said helps his strength and fitness.
Nelson led the Lakelands with seven interceptions last season. He's looking forward to a chance to defend that distinction.
"That's not a question. No question about that," Nelson said when asked whether he will repeat as the area's top ballhawk.
Ware Shoals returns many of its top contributors to a 4-win season last year, which was an improvement upon the past three years. Lineman such as Ethen West and Marshall Vermillion will be key up front.
"I'm very glad," Vermillion said. "I've been tired of sitting at home all day. We're all really in the same grade so we know each other well. We're going to be pretty good on the O-line and D-line."
Ware Shoals plans to continue running the ball heavily, with running backs and fullbacks such as Dana Givens, Keith Kelly, Dalton Hawkins and Jalen Coates. Jake Calvert is set to continue at quarterback.
"I'm honestly ready, regardless of what comes," Givens said. "Whether it's five games or 10, I'm just ready to play, honestly."
As Ware Shoals opens school, Johnston said he's a little worried about the potential transmission of the coronavirus. He ended Monday's workout talking to players about the importance of taking responsibility to stop the spread.
"I may be fine if I get it, but I don't want to take it home to my mom or my grandmother," Johnston said. "As a teacher, there are concerns about that. And one thing about it is, for a teacher, yes, you're young and you have great immune systems but when you get older, you have concerns about yourself.
"I’ll believe what the doctors say. And if they say it’s not safe, I’ll believe that and I’ll go with that."