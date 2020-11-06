Ware Shoals waited until its final game of the season to give its six seniors a great going-away present.
The Hornets defeated Region 1-1A foe Calhoun Falls 48-6 on the road Friday night to secure their first and only victory of the season. Ware Shoals (1-5) and Calhoun Falls (0-6) didn’t qualify for the playoffs this year.
“Oh yeah, it was big for us to send them (the seniors) off finishing strong,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “It means a lot. That’s positive momentum going into next season.
“We really felt good about this season, but, with COVID-19, we didn’t get to work out all summer. Then we got quarantined for two weeks right before the first game. We missed out on a lot of practice time this year. I’m proud of my kids. We’ve been through so much adversity.”
Seniors Alan Pedraza, Dalton Hawkins, Jacob Vincent, Isaiah Wideman, Hunter McGee and Dana Givens all played their final game for the Hornets.
Wideman led the Hornets with two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Calvert had one passing TD – to Hawkins – and rushed for two more. Ethen West had a rushing touchdown for the Hornets.
Pedraza made six extra points.